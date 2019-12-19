Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Aytu Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.54.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

