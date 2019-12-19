BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

BAESY opened at $30.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

