Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Acquires 10,820 Shares

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9,099.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 363,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth $2,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $2,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 149.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 66.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.