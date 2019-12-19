Banco del Bajio (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Banco del Bajio (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, 58,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 10,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco del Bajio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Banco del Bajio (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporations, governments, and small and medium enterprises in Mexico. The company offers appraisal, credit, account, foreign exchange, roster, and special project products; electronic, specialized, and insurance banking products; and credit, debit, and business cards.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.