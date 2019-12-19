Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.30 ($5.00).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

