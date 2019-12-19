Bank of America Lowers HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Neutral

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.