Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Financial Comparison

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco de Chile and Bank of Montreal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.61 billion 3.08 $870.29 million $1.70 12.97 Bank of Montreal $29.16 billion 1.70 $4.33 billion $7.10 10.91

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco de Chile pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 23.97% 17.37% 1.61% Bank of Montreal 14.86% 14.03% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco de Chile and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of Montreal 1 6 2 0 2.11

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $103.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Banco de Chile on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing. The company also provides commercial loans, such as factoring and leasing; trade finance services; liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts; capital market services; cash management and non-lending services that include payroll, payment, and collection services, as well as treasury, financial advisory, and risk management products. In addition, it offers financial services, such as securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. The company serves customers in individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 399 branches comprising 253 branches under the Banco de Chile brand name, 41 branches under the Banco Edwards Citi brand name, and 105 branches under the Banco CrediChile brand name, as well as 1,464 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

