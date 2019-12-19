Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 423,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $360.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

