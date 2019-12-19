Barclays PLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. Forterra Inc has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $691.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.