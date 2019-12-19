Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

SMHI opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 32.56%.

In related news, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 15,885 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,750.10. Also, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 8,285 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $95,526.05. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,448. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

