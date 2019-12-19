Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tilly’s Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.