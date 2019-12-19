Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33,394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 320,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

