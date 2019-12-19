Barclays PLC Sells 1,042 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

