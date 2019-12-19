Barclays PLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 43.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2,507.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 105,176 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

