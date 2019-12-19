Barclays PLC Sells 3,651 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.39. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. Analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $249,300.00. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

