Barclays PLC Sells 9,571 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at $10,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter worth $1,340,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 191,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTYH. ValuEngine cut GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

GTYH opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

