Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $198.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.76. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $208.88. The company has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

