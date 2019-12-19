Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.54

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and $32.77 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007560 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00048145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 49,806,640 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

