Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0063

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $509.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.73 or 0.06360160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,651,489 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

