Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BZH opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.37. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

