Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Ribo Alberto Mas Sells 11,860 Shares

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $267.18 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $272.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.39 and a 200 day moving average of $251.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

