Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $247,710.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $48,165,888.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $6,266,134.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.18. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Beigene by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.78.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

