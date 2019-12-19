BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Acquires $696,999.42 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 190,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $696,999.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,623.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XAIR opened at $4.25 on Thursday. BeyondAirInc . has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.20.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

