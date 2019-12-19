Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

