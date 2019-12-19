BidaskClub Downgrades Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Sell

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.12. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 74.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,866 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

