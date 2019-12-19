BidaskClub Downgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Strong Sell

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $50,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

