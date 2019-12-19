BidaskClub Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Buy

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $736.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.08. Heska has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $20,182,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.