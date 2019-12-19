Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Eric Aguiar Sells 3,537 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Eric Aguiar sold 3,537 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $194,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Aguiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $224,407.92.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00.

NYSE BHVN opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

