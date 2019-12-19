BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 2.4%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $35.84, approximately 3,348 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

