BitTube Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $32,642.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00662114 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 221,971,833 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

