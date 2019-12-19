BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after buying an additional 321,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

