Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 59,408 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.