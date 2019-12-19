BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $14.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 995 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 558,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 392,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 4,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

