BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $563.00 at Deutsche Bank

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $546.00 to $563.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $565.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.64.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $499.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.93. BlackRock has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $506.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 474,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

