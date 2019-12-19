Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 0%

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.64 and last traded at C$24.67, 24,006 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 23,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

