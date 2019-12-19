BonusCloud Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.04 million and $4,025.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.06578706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,755,947,115 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

