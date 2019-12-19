BOScoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $484,630.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00060341 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,179,365,025 coins and its circulating supply is 864,776,657 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

