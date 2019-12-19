Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total transaction of $2,801,610.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, C James Koch sold 4,481 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,792,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $2,800,420.00.

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total value of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total value of $2,628,850.00.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $365.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.96. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.56.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.