Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.52.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 446.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 714,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,065,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 93.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 563,511 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Brinker International by 313.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

