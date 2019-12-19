Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) PT at $72.92

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.92.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 563.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 281.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 734,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

