Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $101.50

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BMO opened at $77.55 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

