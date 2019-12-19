Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,650.45

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,650.45 ($48.02).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,234 ($42.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,943.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,915.83. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38). The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

