Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $139.50

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $147.12 on Monday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

