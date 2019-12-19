Brokerages Set JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $35.98

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

