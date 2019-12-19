Brokerages Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target at $15.58

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.13.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

