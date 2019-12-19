BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.91

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $17.17. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,639 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRT. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

The stock has a market cap of $274.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

