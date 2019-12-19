Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $1,470,385.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,470,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,258.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $77.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 572,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.