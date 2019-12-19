California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 786 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.58.

AERI stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

