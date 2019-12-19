California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,758 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 602.3% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,054 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 47.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 465,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after purchasing an additional 455,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $3,056,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.