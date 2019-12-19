California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in World Acceptance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a market cap of $720.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

